Rep.Chris Pappas made it clear he believes his political future lies in Washington not Concord in announcing he will run for re-election in the 1st Congressional District. “It’s more important than ever to have a representative who will keep fighting on behalf of Granite Staters so we fully recover and build a better future for all of our families," Pappas said in an announcement Friday. "I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished by delivering vaccines and relief to Main Street, a tax cut for more than three-quarters of New Hampshire families, lower health care premiums, and a bipartisan infrastructure program that is a game changer for New Hampshire. But there’s more to be done and I’m eager to continue this work.”

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO