Shazam! star Zachary Levi still can't believe he got the role as DC's magical hero – even as he works on his second film in the series, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Levi has already completed shooting Fury of the Gods, and was taking a minute to reflect on his success in the superhero genre with The Late Late Show host James Corden. It's clear in the interview that Levi is still very humble about his role as Shazam – to the point that he never, ever, believed it would be a role that went to anyone except John Cena!

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO