ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – President Joe Biden used a visit to Dakota County Technical College Tuesday to tout the bipartisan, one-point-two-trillion-dollar infrastructure law. The president also said the new COVID variant is “a cause of concern but not a cause to panic.” Biden told people in Rosemount, “on Thursday I’ll put forward a detailed strategy outlining how we’re gonna fight this COVID this winter, not with shutdowns and lockdowns, (but) with more widespread vaccination, boosters, testing and much more.” Biden says in the meantime, the best protection is being fully vaccinated and getting a booster.

ROSEMOUNT, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO