If you find yourself leaving a job where you were actively participating in a 401(k), chances are you’re not sure what to do with it, and that could cost you. When you leave a job, you have a few options about what you can do with your 401(k). You can leave it where it is and risk the chance of forgetting about it and misplacing it, cash it out (which experts agree is a bad idea), transfer to your new job’s 401(k) plan (if there is one), or roll it over into an individual retirement account, or IRA.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO