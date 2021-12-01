ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse city and county officials proposing a collaboration to purchase Chamber of Commerce building to fight homelessness

By Tyler Job
 5 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The current site of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce could soon have a new purpose.

The building where the Chamber offices sits is up for sale, and both the city and the county are proposing a collaboration that would hopefully end homelessness.

The Econo Lodge on La Crosse’s north side is helping keep the homeless population warm for the winter.

But county board chair Monica Kruse says the hotel is just the short-term solution.

“It’s not in a good location,” Kruse said. “It’s way out there. It’s away from where people are.”

The county is renting rooms at the Econo Lodge.

Kruse says the city is also pitching in some money to rent rooms at the hotel.

“That’s not cheap,” Kruse said.

So, both the county and city are proposing a long-term fix to buy the current Chamber of Commerce building by La Crosse Street.

The property would not be just a winter rental.

Instead, the building would house county staff and other community services.

The city and county would pay to build transitional housing for the homeless on the same site.

“We’re trying to make sure that maybe a couple years from now, there are no more homeless because they’ve all found places to live,” Kruse said.

At a committee meeting Wednesday, officials said both the city and county would chip-in to buy the property and pay for future construction using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds said the county would own and operate the building.

“Makes it very clear to the community that this is a top priority for us, and will continue to be so for years to come,” Reynolds said.

Kruse says the plans are in the early stages, and nothing is official.

“But in the long-run, buying a property I think makes more sense than renting one,” Kruse said.

It’s a collaboration that Kruse says could help save money and end one of the Coulee Region’s biggest problems.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Kruse said. “But it’s also a fiscally smart thing to do, we feel.”

Kruse says the sale price for the Chamber of Commerce building is more than $2 million.

If plans do come full circle down the road, she says she thinks Chamber staff would move into a smaller space somewhere else.

Mayor Reynolds says in order to purchase the building, both the city council and county board would need to approve the proposal.

