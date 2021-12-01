WHAS 100 with Shay McAlister

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Lisa Brown Dead at 67

The daytime community is mourning the loss of one of its own as actress Lisa Brown has died at the age of 67 on Nov. 24 following a brief illness. Brown made her daytime debut playing Nola Reardon Chamberlin on CBS soap GUIDING LIGHT in 1980 and formed one of the show’s most popular supercouples with Michael Tylo, who played Quint. After exiting GL, the actress moved over to sister soap AS THE WORLD TURNS in the newly-created role of Iva Snyder, which she played from 1985-94. She then went back to GL from 1995-98, and also continued making occasional appearances as Iva on ATWT in the years following that.
Effingham Radio

Dan + Shay Insist On Controlling Their Own Social Media

Dan + Shay just might be the most interactive artists in country music when it comes to social media. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are constantly coming up with ways to feed more content to their fans, and when you receive a like, a retweet or a comment on one of your posts, it's actually either Dan or Shay personally responding.
Dan and Shay Speechless (videos and song details)

The country music duo kicked their hit song up a notch at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards! Watch Dan and Shay "Speechless" ft. Tori Kelly compared to the original music video here!. The Dan and Shay Speechless song reached number one on both the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country...
WHAS Reporter Elle Smith Is Your New Miss USA

Your Miss USA is a Louisville journalist. WHAS reporter Elle Smith, who covers Southern Indiana, was crowned on Monday evening during the finale of the national pageant. She is the second woman from Kentucky to claim the title of Miss USA. Tara Connor won in 2006. Smith, who is also...
Kelsea Ballerini’s Bloody, Embarrassing Moment With Miranda Lambert

Kelsea Ballerini has been all over TV this week promoting her new book of poetry, and she shared an embarrassing moment with Drew Barrymore on her talk show about being at an industry party and things getting a bit sticky with Miranda Lambert. Kelsea offered, “I don’t really know Miranda;...
Wide Open Country

Victor Webster Found Real Love Filming a Hallmark Movie

Actor Victor Webster has been gracing our televisions on the Hallmark Channel for years. He's a staple in the beloved annual Christmas movies and even has his own mystery series with Danica McKellar. He's played opposite nearly all of the big Hallmark leading ladies, such as Jill Wagner, McKellar and even Candace Cameron Bure. Webster's filmography is incredibly eclectic and includes the starring role in The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power as well as roles ranging from TV shows such as Sex and the City and Girlfriends Guide to Divorce to the films Surrogates, Burning Palms and Embrace of the Vampire. He's even currently playing the role of Mike Bolinski on the series Workin' Moms. There's no denying that the man is a versatile actor, but I'm definitely partial to the charm he brings to the Hallmark Channel.
TV SHOWS
justjaredjr.com

Lil Nas X Says Chloe Bailey 'Means the World to Me'

Lil Nas X is gushing over his relationship with Chloe Bailey!. The two were both in attendance at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch this past weekend, and she even took part in his star-studded TikTok video. In a recent interview, Lil Nas X shared what his relationship with Chloe means to...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Nick Cannon Shares That His Youngest Son Zen Has Died

Nick Cannon's youngest child, Zen Cannon, has died. On Tuesday (December 7), the talk show host announced his 5-month-old son's passing on "The Nick Cannon Show," sharing that he was dedicating the broadcast to his "beautiful son, Zen." "I have so much faith in God [...] I prayed for the...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ Blake Shelton’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Blake Shelton has been part of NBC’s The Voice since the beginning. While he was already a big country star at the time, his career catapulted. He also met his wife Gwen Stefani. The singer has dominated the country music charts and award shows for two decades. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans that he makes a lot of money.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Who are Hailey Mia's parents on The Voice 2021?

The Voice is currently airing it’s 21st season and Hailey Mia wows viewers week in week out, but who are the parents behind the star?. The 13-year-old has performed impressive songs such as Someone You Loved, You Broke Me First and Jar of Hearts. She will be competing in the final, which will air on NBC on the 14th of December.
CELEBRITIES

