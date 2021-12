The first two episodes of Hawkeye had a lot of ground to cover. Not only did “Never Meet Your Heroes” and “Hide and Seek” have to set up Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) Christmastime adventure in New York City as he tries to get back to his family for the holidays, the show also had to introduce Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), set up her history with Hawkeye, her present situation with her family, and introduce an entirely new series of villains, including the Tracksuit Mafia and Bishop’s potential new stepfather Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton). But with all these pieces now in place, the show’s third episode, “Echoes,” can pivot to Hawkeye’s best aspect: the team-up between Barton and Bishop. But what's even more surprising is that “Echoes” takes elements that are usually Marvel’s weaknesses and makes them a strength.

