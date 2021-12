LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several families are in the process of starting over after a fire broke out at the Branchwater Apartments Friday. A spokesman with Lubbock Fire Rescue confirmed 10 units in the building sustained 65 percent damage and 11 people were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross. LFR reports the damage is so extensive, the Fire Marshal’s Office can’t determine what sparked it. Investigators are able to rule out criminal activity. According to LFR, property management is working with insurance right now to figure out what’s going to happen to the building. In the meantime, families are just trying to take their next step.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO