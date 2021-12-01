ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Introduction to “Spud Country”

idahoptv.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdaho has long been known as the ‘potato state.’ But how and why did we get...

video.idahoptv.org

Comments / 0

Related
boisestatepublicradio.org

How Idaho became the "potato state" and embraced the spud

Idaho Matters learns about "Spud Country,” Outdoor Idaho’s newest episode on Idaho Public Television. IPTV producers Lauren Melink and Bill Manny go behind-the-scenes of the documentary and discuss the cultural and economic value of the mighty spud with Idaho Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould. "Spud Country" airs Dec. 5...
IDAHO STATE
UPI News

Alligator rescued from frigid river in Pennsylvania

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The owner of a Pennsylvania reptile sanctuary rescued a 3-foot alligator spotted by fishermen in the frigid waters of a river. Christina Obrecht, owner of Christina's Reptile and Animal Sanctuary in Palmerton, responded with volunteer Dana Ortiz when fisherman Logan Bauer and his father spotted the 3-foot gator in the water while they were fishing in the Lehigh River at Kimmett's Lock, in the Allentown area.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Western US Faces Snow Drought That Could Lead to a Big Problem

The water infrastructure of western United States is constructed on a melting foundation, and experts are worried that the implications will be disastrous unless something is done about global warming. California's Snow Season Could Become Almost Nonexistent. As per new models, the snow season in California might be nearly non-existent...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
naturalgasworld.com

Botala, Pure Hydrogen spud Serowe 5 in Botswana

The well will be drilled to total depth of about 470 m. Botala Energy, formerly BotsGas, has spudded the Serowe 5 coalbed methane well in Serowe project in Botswana, Sydney-listed Pure Hydrogen said on December 6. Pure Hydrogen signed a joint operating agreement with Botala for the Serowe project in December last year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spud#Spud Country
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxbangor.com

Researchers eyeing climate change-resistant spuds

STATEWIDE — University of Maine researchers are trying to produce potatoes that can better withstand warming temperatures as the climate changes. Gregory Porter is a professor of crop ecology and management. He says warming temperatures and an extended growing season can lead to quality problems and disease for the state’s...
AGRICULTURE
Sun-Journal

Bill Nemitz: Ringing in the holidays with a tasty Maine spud

Enough about turkey. Time for a good potato story. Jason Briggs is vice president of business development for VIP Tour & Charter Co. in Portland. He’s also a proud son of Aroostook County, where he grew up picking potatoes each fall and thus came to appreciate the value of a good spud.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Yakima Herald Republic

Heat takes toll on spud harvest

Nov. 22—MOSES LAKE — While potato farmers in the Columbia Basin could call on all the water they needed during this year's drought, the heat still posed risks and has left its mark on this year's potato crop. "Yield is down, and quality is also down," said Adam Weber of...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy