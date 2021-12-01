Oat Extracts Market: Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | Oat Services Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bramble Berry Inc.

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Silica Flour Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". Silica Flour Market is valued approximately at USD 541.7 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.94% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Silica flour is a chemical substance known as silicon dioxide and a silicon oxide. Flour is produced by melting materials; powder-like product generated. Superior in purity and consisting of high silica contents, finely ground silica sand is silica flour. The silica sand is processed. It is used in skin treatment, soap, toothpaste and products for painting. The market is driven by increase in activity in the oil & gas sector and increase in demand for silica flour for oil well cementing. Around 30% of cement used for cementing oil well operations consist of silica flour. Crude oil prices have begun to increase since December 2017 and, by the end of 2016, increased by an all-time low of USD 30 a barrel to an average of over USD 70 a barrel for the third consecutive month in June 2018. Furthermore, as per Statista, Sinopec is the top world-wide oil and gas corporation in terms of revenues. Similarly, The Chinese Chemical & Petroleum Corporation, the Chinese government-owned company earned revenues of USD 332.71 billion in 2020. However, stringent government regulations on the usage of silica flour may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

