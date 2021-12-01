ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC directs airlines to provide information about passengers returning from southern Africa

By Scripps National
San Diego Channel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is requiring airlines to submit information about passengers who are entering the U.S from southern Africa amid fears of the omicron COVID-19 variant spreading. The order...

www.10news.com

