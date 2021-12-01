ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta, OK

Coweta police identify man wanted in armed robbery at Kum & Go

By Amanda Slee
 5 days ago
The Coweta Police Department is looking for a man accused in an armed robbery at a Coweta Kum & Go.

Coweta police detectives identified Ellic Edward Hayden on Wednesday who they say is suspected in the Nov. 20 robbery.

Investigators say Hayden is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say he is the sole suspect in the robbery that left a clerk shot several times.

Coweta Police Department

A warrant for his arrest has been issued in Wagoner County on one complaint of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and one complaint of assault & battery with a deadly weapon.

If you have any information on Hayden's whereabouts, call Coweta police.

