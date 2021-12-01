City's representatives in D.C. closely watching Supreme Court arguments on abortion

Democratic U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis (left) and Republican U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. (File)

The U.S. Supreme Court may not rule on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s abortion law until next summer.

But that didn’t stop both sides of the issue from gathering outside the court Wednesday, Dec. 1, as the court heard arguments and asked questions inside that prompted a lot of speculation well beyond Washington D.C. about how the court is likely to decide.

The specific issue is the Mississippi law’s 15-week waiting period for abortion and what a Supreme Court ruling upholding that law would mean for the Roe and Casey abortion decisions by previous Supreme Courts.

Tennessee is one of several states that have passed abortion restrictions which could well be affirmed if the court upholds Mississippi’s 15-week waiting period.

Reaction to the basic issue went beyond interpreting questions and comments from the justices as six of the nine indicated they are inclined to uphold the Mississippi law.

The day before the arguments before the court, Republican U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee argued the court should leave the matter of abortion restrictions to each individual state “where it rightfully belongs.”

“This is an area where science is on our side,” she said Tuesday at a press conference featuring several Republican senators.

“And because of science, being on the side of life, that is why there are now only seven countries that allow abortion after 20 weeks,” Blackburn said. “It’s because we now have the window into the womb — where you can see the baby as it forms.”

On the House floor Thursday, Democratic U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis said he walked over to the Supreme Court earlier in the day to watch the protest and counter-protests.

“There’s a lot of controversy but the fact is standing law in the United States … is women have a right to choose,” he said. “It’s a personal right and it’s enshrined in Roe v. Wade.”

Cohen, an attorney, called the 1972 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion part of his “political DNA” and argued the issue shouldn’t be decided on a state-by-state basis.

He said Mississippi was on the side of leaving an issue to the states a couple of other times — slavery and segregation.

“That was wrong then and it’s wrong now,” Cohen said. “Women have a right to choose.”

The city’s other Congressman, Republican U.S. Rep. David Kustoff, a former U.S. Attorney, said the issue is when human life begins.

Republican U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty said the Roe decision “wrongly removed the issue from the democratic process.”

“Voters in state — not 9 unelected judges in D.C. — should decide whether to prohibit late-term abortions,” he tweeted.

Hagerty called on the Supreme Court to definitively reverse the landmark cases that made abortion legal in the U.S.