Six Tigers make AAC All-Conference; four voted first team

Six Memphis Tigers were named AAC All-Conference, four of them being first-team selections.

Receiver Calvin Austin III, offensive lineman Dylan Parham, tight end Sean Dykes and linebacker JJ Russell were named to the first team. It’s the most first-team selections for Memphis since 2017, when it had six.

Defensive back Quindell Johnson and defensive lineman John Tate IV made the second team.

Austin was one of just three AAC athletes who were unanimous picks, and he is the first receiver in school history to earn first-team honors in back-to-back seasons. He led the conference with 1,149 receiving yards. His 74 catches were the league’s second-most this season, and his eight receiving touchdowns ranked fifth.

Dykes, the team’s second-leading pass catcher, led all AAC tight ends with 48 catches for 657 yards and seven touchdowns. He tied for sixth overall in receiving touchdowns, ninth in receptions and 10th in receiving yards.

Parham, who started all 12 games at right guard, didn’t allow a single sack in 545 pass protection snaps and allowed just two quarterback hits all season. Russell, the Tigers’ defensive leader on the field and in the locker room, is the first Memphis linebacker to be voted on the first team since Genard Avery, currently with the Philadelphia Eagles, was selected in 2017.

Russell led the conference with 123 tackles and 78 solo tackles. He finished the regular season with eight quarterback hurries, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and a forced fumble.

Johnson earned second-team honors for the second consecutive year, ranking second in the conference to Russell with 104 total tackles and 66 solo tackles. His 11 pass breakups were the sixth-most in the AAC and he finished the regular season with 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack and an interception.

Tate had 36 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass deflections and two QB hurries to join Johnson on the second team.

Memphis will be playing in the Hawaii Bowl, its eighth straight bowl game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 24, and the Tigers are waiting to hear which Mountain West team they’ll be facing.