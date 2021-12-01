Bogus Basin School Race Program returns

Skiers and snowboarders are anxiously waiting for mother nature to bring enough snow to fully open the ski resorts, and Bogus Basins School Race Program is adding to the hype by offering this winter sports opportunity again.

“There were a lot of students that signed up last season and it was disappointing, but they are all excited and really excited about getting out on the mountain again,” John Foley, race coordinator, Bogus Basin School Race Program said.

The pandemic canceled it last year, but the program for middle and high schoolers is back after over a year away.

"It's great we have so many students and advisors happy to be back on the mountains competing again," Foley said.

The program gives any middle and high school students the opportunity to compete in skiing, snowboarding, freestyle, or nordic and earn points and possibly a championship for their school.

“When you see all the students coming out and they are happy a lot of them come up and ski with their buddies and they spend the whole day together skiing or snowboarding,” Foley said.

Races begin January 8 and continue for the following six Saturdays, ending with the Dotty Clark Championship where the top students in each event will compete for the title. The program is open to kids with any ability, and racers get a discounted lift ticket at $29.00.

"They are really excited because a lot of them don’t compete in traditional sports, so they get to earn a championship, or they participate and build a team spirit with their school," Foley said. "A lot of the teachers are really about it, and they come up wearing all their school gear."

Racers will need to compete in three races to qualify for the Dotty Clark Championship in each event they want to compete in. Registration is open now and runs through Jan. 26, 2022.

For more information on the program or to sign your kid up, click here .