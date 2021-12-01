ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Bogus Basin School Race Program returns

By Lynsey Amundson
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmcea_0dBcXKiO00

Skiers and snowboarders are anxiously waiting for mother nature to bring enough snow to fully open the ski resorts, and Bogus Basins School Race Program is adding to the hype by offering this winter sports opportunity again.

“There were a lot of students that signed up last season and it was disappointing, but they are all excited and really excited about getting out on the mountain again,” John Foley, race coordinator, Bogus Basin School Race Program said.

The pandemic canceled it last year, but the program for middle and high schoolers is back after over a year away.

"It's great we have so many students and advisors happy to be back on the mountains competing again," Foley said.

The program gives any middle and high school students the opportunity to compete in skiing, snowboarding, freestyle, or nordic and earn points and possibly a championship for their school.

“When you see all the students coming out and they are happy a lot of them come up and ski with their buddies and they spend the whole day together skiing or snowboarding,” Foley said.

Races begin January 8 and continue for the following six Saturdays, ending with the Dotty Clark Championship where the top students in each event will compete for the title. The program is open to kids with any ability, and racers get a discounted lift ticket at $29.00.

"They are really excited because a lot of them don’t compete in traditional sports, so they get to earn a championship, or they participate and build a team spirit with their school," Foley said. "A lot of the teachers are really about it, and they come up wearing all their school gear."

Racers will need to compete in three races to qualify for the Dotty Clark Championship in each event they want to compete in. Registration is open now and runs through Jan. 26, 2022.

For more information on the program or to sign your kid up, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Bogus Basin opens top-to-bottom skiing over Thanksgiving weekend

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Bogus Basin announced that top-to-bottom skiing and riding will open to eligible season pass holders over Thanksgiving weekend. Lifts will be running from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Cold, dry weather has allowed Bogus Basin to use its snowmaking machines to open up...
BOISE, ID
NBC Connecticut

Manchester Road Race Organizers Prepping For In-Person Return

A Thanksgiving tradition that was disrupted last year is back. The Manchester Road Race, which became a virtual event in 2020, is once again in-person and excitement is starting to build. This road race, which was first run in 1927, is one of the oldest Thanksgiving races in the country....
MANCHESTER, CT
Observer-Reporter

'2nd and 7' program returns to Washington Park

Six classes of Washington Park second-graders filed into the auditorium Nov. 12 excited to meet some of their local football heroes – players from the 2021 Washington High School football team. COVID-19 hurt this program’s ability to bring the two groups together last year as they had for the past few years, so the excitement of having it start again was evident.
WASHINGTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Basins
103.5 KISSFM

Bogus Basin is Ready with ALL the Winter Fun Activities

Did you know that Bogus Basin is the second largest mountain recreation area in Idaho with 2,600 acres? It is also the largest non-profit mountain recreation area in the nation and has been a part of the Treasure Valley for nearly 80 years. Pretty darn spectacular - That means that ALL all revenue goes directly back into the operation to enhance the guest experience, rather than putting the money into the hands of upper management or owners. Nope Bogus Basin is better than that, and continues to make it self better year over year due to being a non profit. So when you visit, know your hard earned entry is just making the mountain a better place for next time you visit. :)
BOISE, ID
glendaleprepathletics.com

Middle School Strength & Conditioning Program

Saturday was the start of the first ever Middle School Strength & Conditioning Program at Glendale Prep! Coach Mickelson and Coach Kummeth led a group of 13 Middle School Athletes introducing them to the basics of strength training and sprint mechanics!. The program included athletes from a variety of sports...
GLENDALE, AZ
spectrumlocalnews.com

Liverpool Turkey Trot returns for in-person race

There's not a better way to get some exercise and help a good cause before that big Thanksgiving dinner than a turkey trot, and the annual Liverpool Turkey Trot is set to take place this Thursday morning at Onondaga Lake Park. The event is back in person after going virtual...
LIVERPOOL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Sports
benitolink.com

Mission 10 race returns Jan. 29

Information provided by the Rotary Club of Hollister. The Rotary Club of Hollister and Mission 10 race committee invite you to kick off 2022 by joining our 38th annual event. We are so excited to be bringing back the popular TAC Distance Certified Half Marathon which takes you through the scenic and beautiful Anzar hills and past Anzar Lake. The 10 Miler, 5k and 1 Mile Kids Fun Run will be events for all ages.
HOLLISTER, CA
Salisbury Post

Game Plan for Life program returns as ABC Upward!

SALISBURY – The speaking series previously known as Game Plan for Life is back as ABC Upward! to bring speakers in to local schools and colleges to make an impact on students. The program has gone through affiliation and name changes over the years, but it’s now an in-house program...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Char-Meck Schools Magnet Programs

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–Questions about the CMS Lottery? Wilson was in Huntersville at North Academy of World Languages sharing important information for parents about ‎Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Magnet Programs. CMS School Choice offers parents and students numerous programs at schools designed to meet young people’s interests, talents and learning styles. ‎Parents are encouraged...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YourErie

Tracy Elementary School moving to virtual learning through the rest of the week

Tracy Elementary School is the latest school to temporarily move to virtual learning due to an increase in covid cases. Before Thanksgiving, eight local schools/districts temporarily moved to virtual learning. Tracy Elementary students will learn virtually from Tuesday, Dec. 7 until Friday, Dec. 10 due to a cluster of positive covid cases at the school. […]
ERIE, PA
KTVU FOX 2

Spartan Race returns to Oracle Park

There were smiles and cheers at the finish line built on the outfield of Oracle Park. People from all around the Bay Area were able to compete and complete a Spartan Race in the city for the first time in two years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Idaho State Journal

Bogus Basin prepares for limited opening

The sun was shining and temperatures approached 50 degrees on Thursday as Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson stood at the base of the ski resort near Boise — yet he said he was optimistic about the snow sport season ahead. His sunny — or snowy — outlook was in...
BOISE, ID
Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

1K+
Followers
591
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy