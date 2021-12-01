ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC A&T takes on Carver College

Carver College vs. NC A&T (2-6) Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The NC A&T Aggies will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. NC A&T is coming off a 73-67 win in Niceville over St. Francis (NY) in its most recent...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

NC A&T, St. Francis meet in Emerald Coast Classic

St. Francis (NY) (0-5) vs. NC A&T (1-6) Emerald Coast Classic , The Arena at NW Florida St, Niceville, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) is set to face off against NC A&T in the Emerald Coast Classic . NC A&T lost 77-75 to Samford in its most recent game, while St. Francis (NY) came up short in a 71-59 game against McNeese State in its last outing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Glover scores 25 to lift Samford past NC A&T 77-75

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ques Glover had a career-high 25 points as Samford narrowly beat North Carolina A&T 77-75 in the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday. Glover converted all 12 of his free throw attempts. He added seven assists. Jaden Campbell had 15 points for Samford (4-1). Jermaine Marshall added...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Gamecocks trounce NC A&T behind Boston's perfect night

When South Carolina’s offense is in rhythm, it’s next to impossible to stop. It also helps to have a perfect night from your All-American leader. North Carolina A&T, playing with fool’s gold for 15 minutes, found out the hard way Monday night. The top-ranked Gamecocks shrugged off a sloppy first...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Robert Dillingham trending toward NC State before college announcement

Immediately following Robert Dillingham’s official visit to Lexington back on October 24, Kentucky emerged as the clear and overwhelming favorite to land the five-star junior. Whispers of a silent commitment to John Calipari and the UK coaching staff spread like wildfire, and the rumors were never shot down by any of the involved parties.
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Samford takes on Mississippi College

Mississippi College vs. Samford (5-1) Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Samford Bulldogs will be taking on the Choctaws of Division III Mississippi College. Samford is coming off an 83-75 win in Niceville over McNeese State in its most recent game. BIG MEN ON...
HOMEWOOD, AL
ocolly.com

Knowles opts for other OSU: Cowboy coordinator leaving for Ohio State

Editor's note: This story will be updated periodically. On Tuesday, Jim Knowles stood in front of a podium in Little Rock, Arkansas. A sign reading “Frank Broyles Award” hung behind him. A sizeable trophy to his left. Knowles, Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator, delivered a speech he had prepared on a piece of scratch paper in his hotel.
OHIO STATE
Winston-Salem Journal

NC A&T volleyball player dies suddenly

GREENSBORO — Fatimah Shabazz, a key player on the N.C. A&T volleyball team, died Sunday of complications from an aneurism, the university announced Tuesday afternoon. “We are heartbroken by Fatimah’s passing,” A&T coach Hal Clifton said in a news release. “Nothing prepares you for moments like this. Fatimah was an amazing person once you got to know her. She was a fierce competitor on the court, but a very sweet person off the court. The passing of Fatimah is a great loss to us all and will leave a hole in our hearts. She will never be forgotten and will be missed dearly. I ask that you please continue to hold Fatimah, her mom and all of her family in your hearts, thoughts and prayers during this time of need.”
VOLLEYBALL
Salisbury Post

College women’s basketball: NC State, Duke winners

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Reserve Diamond Johnson scored 19 points, and No. 2 North Carolina State used an 11-2 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 66-58 win over No. 6 Indiana on Thursday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Kayla Jones scored 17 points, Raina...
COLLEGE SPORTS

