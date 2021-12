It's another edition of David versus Goliath, as the Miners men's basketball team will have a chance to face No. 8 Kansas on Tuesday at T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Mo.). This game is part of a tough three-game non-conference stretch for UTEP that started on Friday with a home loss to NM State, 72-69. Following this contest, the Miners will travel to The Pit to face off against New Mexico on Sunday, December 12 (1 p.m.).

