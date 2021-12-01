ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

'Our miracle': Girl goes home after surviving plane crash

By The Associated Press
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl who survived a Michigan plane crash that killed her father and three other people has been released from a rehabilitation hospital.

Laney Perdue of Gaylord was one of five people in a plane that crashed on Beaver Island off Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula on Nov. 13.

The family believes Laney survived because her father, Mike, shielded her during the crash.

Laney was released Wednesday from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids. Her mother, Christie Perdue, says Laney is “our miracle.”

Mike Perdue died, along with the pilot and a couple.

The crash is being investigated by a federal transportation agency.

Michigan secures 22 additional federal medical personnel for Saginaw hospital

The government will be sending an additional 22-person medical team to Michigan State in an effort to manage the influx of patients coming into local hospitals. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the additional staffing assistance will head to Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw. This will be the third Michigan hospital to receive this type of federal assistance.
