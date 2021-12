The wild housing market is still going strong as we enter the second winter of this pandemic. But there are some signs that things are stabilizing. According to the Greater Hartford Association of Realtors, the median sales price of a home was up more than 7% in October of this year, from the year before. It rose from about $280,000 to $300,000. Inventory is down nearly 31%.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO