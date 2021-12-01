Ocean County Officials Say Structure Fire Was Arson

File Photo

MANCHESTER – Officials have confirmed that the structure fire on Ridgeway Road from Sunday was intentionally set.

The Manchester Township Police and Fire Departments responded to the area on November 28 after receiving a report of a vacant structure on fire.

After the fire was extinguished, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Unit, Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Manchester Township Detective Bureau arrived on scene to investigate the origin of the fire.

According to officials, the cause of the fire was incendiary and that the fire was intentionally set. In addition, they believe this was an isolated incident and there’s no immediate threat to the area.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this fire is urged to contact Detective Robert Kraft of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, ext. 2745, or Detective Richard Conklin of the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-2009, ext. 4211.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer acknowledges the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Unit, Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Manchester Township Police Department Patrol Division, and Manchester Township Police Department Detective Bureau, for their cooperative assistance in connection with this investigation.