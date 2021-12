There has been a new update in Joe Giduice's deportation case. The ex-husband of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice is working with immigration attorney Jessica Cadavid in the hopes that he can return to the United States after he was deported in 2019 and his deportation appeal was denied in April 2020. The attorney, according to multiple reports, has filed for a waiver of inadmissibility, which she described to Us Weekly as a “kind of a forgiveness from the United States government.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO