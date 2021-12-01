ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Deadliest Catch’ Creator Thom Beers Lists ‘Zen Retreat’-Style Home for $8.5M

By Degen Pener
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sj2gg_0dBcUJRM00

Thom Beers , the Emmy-nominated executive producer and creator of the Discovery Channel show Deadliest Catch , has put his home in Sherman Oaks on the market to the tune of $8.495 million . That makes it currently the most expensive home for sale in the community, located in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.

Built in 2014, the 5,649-square-foot home — also available for lease for $30,000 a month — is described in the listing as a “Zen retreat” and a “labor of love and inspiration.”

Situated on a cul-de-sac, the house comprises five bedrooms and 6.5 baths, while the grounds (which come in at just under an acre) include lush gardens with mature trees, a pergola, a pool and hot tub, a stream, waterfalls, fountains and a Koi pond running under the residence. In addition, there is a guest wing with its own kitchen, a detached guest house and a gym/yoga studio.

“One of my favorite aspects is how many unique feels the different sections of the house offer. The privacy of the owner’s suite, the exceptional entertainment space by the pool and BBQ, the creativity you feel in the guest house, the privacy and homey comforts the separate apartment gives,” says listing agent (and former television producer) Craig Knizek of The Agency. He also notes the property’s “paths under the canopy of magnificent oaks and liquidambars around the meandering stream.”

Beers is the former CEO of FremantleMedia North America and his other TV credits include Bering Sea Gold , Storage Wars , Ice Road Truckers , Ax Men , Black Gold and Monster Garage .

Look further for more photos of the residence:

