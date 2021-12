Burke registered 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and four assists in 11 minutes during Saturday's 120-114 loss to Washington. Burke got hot after coming in off the bench and wasn't shy about shooting the rock, finishing with a season-high 14 points. He was active as a passer as well, notching four dimes in addition to his efficient scoring. The veteran guard hasn't logged more than 16 minutes in a game this season, so there's no reason to look for him on the waiver wire after this strong effort.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO