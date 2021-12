In their final action before the official start of the season Tuesday, the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys basketball team hosted the Mount Pleasant Panthers at their home jamboree and scored a 36-30 win in one half of basketball. Things were tight through the first quarter, with the Panthers holding a slim 15-14 advantage after the first frame. The Golden Hawks outscored Mount Pleasant 22-15 in the second to take the victory. Golden Hawk head coach Daren Lambert spoke after the scrimmage about what he saw from his team. “This was a great scrimmage for us. Mount Pleasant gave us a good look. Very physical game compared to what we had Saturday and it took us a little bit to get adjusted. The referees let us play. We were plus six in rebounding but I thought we could have rebounded even a little bit better and that led to some of their open threes on second chances. Overall I’m pleased. We faced a little adversity tonight and we pulled through. Carter Harmsen is the kind of guy that can go out and get a bucket even when it’s tough. He had several guys in his face tonight and had a great dunk over a couple of guys. Very physical and that’s a testament to the work he’s put in this offseason and his entire career.”

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO