Garuba (thigh) is out for Wednesday's contest at Oklahoma City, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports. Garuba was recalled by the Rockets on Monday, but he won't be available for his first game back in the NBA. His next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Magic. However, even if he is healthy, he isn't expected to be a part of the rotation. Through seven appearances for the Rockets this season, he is averaging 1.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 6.4 minutes per game.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO