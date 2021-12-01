Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Cleared to play

Rodgers (toe) won't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Rodgers didn't practice at all this week, instead relaying the calls to backup QB Jordan Love during Friday's session, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Shortly thereafter, coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Rodgers again will play through a broken toe, while teammates Aaron Jones (knee) and Allen Lazard (shoulder) are listed as questionable after missing Week 11.
