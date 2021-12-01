ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Cleared to play

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Green (elbow) is available Wednesday against the Magic. Green...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Won't play Tuesday

Hyland (ankle) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Blazers, Jamie Hudson of KOIN 6 News Portland reports. Hyland was sporting a walking boot on his sprained right ankle after departing Sunday's loss to the Suns, so it isn't a surprise to see him ruled out for Tuesday's contest. The rookie first-round pick is averaging 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 15.4 minutes in a reserve role for Denver this season. Those minutes will likely be distributed to Facundo Campazzo and Austin Rivers during Hyland's absence.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Cleared to play

Kleber (oblique) is available Tuesday against the Clippers. As expected, Kleber will see the court for a second consecutive game. In his return, he played 20 minutes and posted five points, four rebounds and one block.
NBA
Jamychal Green
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Ready to play Wednesday

Green (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's game against the Warriors and will come off the bench, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports. Green missed the past four games but will return to the court Wednesday. He may have a minutes restriction since he was dealing with a hamstring issue and hasn't played in nearly two weeks.
NBA
NBA

Pregame Post-Ups: Brown, Williams Cleared to Play Monday Night

Pregame – Brown, Williams Both Cleared to Return Monday Night. Jaylen Brown and Rob Williams are back. After missing Brown for the past eight games and Williams for the past three, the Boston Celtics will welcome both back into the starting lineup Monday night when they host the Houston Rockets.
NBA
CBS Sports

Panthers' Dennis Daley: Cleared to play against Miami

Daley (glute) is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Daley left Sunday's game against Washington in the first half, but the injury doesn't appear to be severe because he logged a full practice Wednesday. With that in mind, he'll be out there this weekend as the Panthers' starting left tackle.
NFL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Jake Allen: Cleared to play, starting Wednesday

Allen (concussion) will start Wednesday against the Capitals. This is fantastic news for the 31-year-old, who's been forced to sit out the last four games after sustaining the injury in Detroit on Nov. 13. Allen will have his work cut out for him against a Washington team that sits third overall with 64 goals for this season.
NHL
#Nuggets#Magic
CBS Sports

Magic's Terrence Ross: Cleared to play

Ross (back) will play Friday against the Bulls, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports. Ross returns to the rotation following a one-game absence due to back spasms. Over his past seven appearances, he's averaged 12.7 points, 2.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 25.9 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Cleared to play

Bogdanovic (hamstring) is available Friday against the Grizzlies. The guard will play despite left hamstring soreness. Across the past five games, he's averaged 14.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 28.4 minutes.
NBA
doorcountydailynews.com

Bucks head to the mountains to play Nuggets

The Milwaukee Bucks will play off the momentum of their win against the Detroit Pistons when they face the Denver Nuggets Friday night. The Bucks have started to gel more since the return of their Big 3. Khris Middleton missed a lot of time due to his bout with COVID-19 and Jrue Holiday was nursing an injury earlier on in the season. The Nuggets have been taking their own hits as of late after making a strong run in the playoffs last season. The injury to Michael Porter Jr. presents a challenge as does missing the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic for period of time as well.
NBA
All 76ers

Karl Anthony-Towns Cleared to Play vs. Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers return to the court on Saturday night after partaking in a six-game road trip. They'll host the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first time this season. Lately, the Sixers have had a bad trend of playing while shorthanded as several key players have been in and out of the lineup.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Cleared to play

Achiuwa (shoulder) is available Wednesday and will start against the Grizzlies, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. The big man will continue to play through shoulder tendinitis. This month, he's averaging 5.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks in 24.0 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Cleared to play

Rodgers (toe) won't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Rodgers didn't practice at all this week, instead relaying the calls to backup QB Jordan Love during Friday's session, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Shortly thereafter, coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Rodgers again will play through a broken toe, while teammates Aaron Jones (knee) and Allen Lazard (shoulder) are listed as questionable after missing Week 11.
NFL
CBS Sports

Warriors' Draymond Green: Expected to play Tuesday

Green (back) is expected to play Tuesday against the Suns, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Green took a hard fall in Sunday's win over the Clippers and was sore following the game. Although he was looked at by the team's training staff during Monday's practice, it appears as though he'll be able to play through the issue Tuesday.
NBA
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES SLAY CLEARED FOR BIG PLAYS SUNDAY AT THE GIANTS

The Eagles will have cornerback Darius Slay in the lineup against the Giants on Sunday. Slay suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Saints, but he was able to practice on Thursday and he said yesterday that he’ll play against the Eagles’ divisional rivals at Metlife. Slay has...
NFL
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Cleared to return Monday

Hyland (ankle) will return for Monday's game at Miami. An ankle injury suffered on Nov. 21 cost Hyland some time, but given how the schedule broke down, he missed only two contests over the course of seven days. The rookie guard will be back in the rotation as the Nuggets look to snap a six-game losing streak against a Heat team that will be without both Jimmy Butler (back)) and Tyler Herro (soreness). Hyland.
NBA

