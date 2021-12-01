Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Cleared to play

The Milwaukee Bucks will play off the momentum of their win against the Detroit Pistons when they face the Denver Nuggets Friday night. The Bucks have started to gel more since the return of their Big 3. Khris Middleton missed a lot of time due to his bout with COVID-19 and Jrue Holiday was nursing an injury earlier on in the season. The Nuggets have been taking their own hits as of late after making a strong run in the playoffs last season. The injury to Michael Porter Jr. presents a challenge as does missing the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic for period of time as well.

