Thunder's Darius Bazley: Cleared to play

Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) will not play Monday against the Hawks, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Gilgeous-Alexander picked up a sprained right ankle against Boston on Saturday, and it'll keep him out of action for at least one game as the Thunder embark on a three-game week. The Kentucky product has disappointed fantasy managers of late, averaging just 14.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over his last four games. During that span, he's shooting just 27.4 percent from the field.

NBA ・ 15 DAYS AGO