Thunder's Tre Mann: Enters starting five

 6 days ago

Mann is starting Wednesday's game against Houston, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com...

Tre Mann to earn his first start tonight vs Houston Rockets

The OKC Thunder head into December with their matchup against the Houston Rockets in downtown Oklahoma City at the Paycom Center. This begins a month full of home games for the holiday season in OKC. The Thunder will look to snap a six-game losing streak and earn their first win of the year against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday evening.
Tre Mann playing with Oklahoma City's second unit on Monday night

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann is not starting in Monday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Mann will come off the Thunder's bench after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was announced as Monday's starter. In a matchup against a Detroit unit playing with a 98.9 pace, our models project Mann to score 9.8...
Person
Tre Mann
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Recalled to Oklahoma City

Maledon was recalled from the G League Tuesday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Maledon will be available for the Thunder when they face the Jazz on Wednesday night. Through the first nine games of the season, the 2020 second-round pick made nine appearances for Oklahoma City, averaging 14.1 minutes per game. However, he hasn't seen any NBA action since Nov. 7.
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Receives first start

Wiggins will start Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports. Wiggins has been with Oklahoma City over the past couple weeks and averaged 4.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.6 minutes off the bench. The rookie second-round pick figures to have a more significant role Wednesday as he makes his first career start.
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) will start on Friday

According to head coach Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) will start in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Gilgeous-Alexander will make his return after Oklahoma City's guard missed two games with an ankle sprain. In a high usage role against a Washington unit ranked seventh in defensive rating, our models project Gilgeous-Alexander to score 34.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $8,200.
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Nails five triples Wednesday

Dort contributed 27 points (8-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-104 loss to the Jazz. Dort carried the Thunder offense Wednesday, turning in his best game in more than a week. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was out due to injury, and based on what we are hearing, he could miss at least another game or two. This should allow Dort to get his hands on the ball a bit more, and while his production could go up, his efficiency could take a nosedive. When all is said and done, Dort should be rostered in all standard formats, despite a couple of fantasy flaws.
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Will see court Wednesday

Maledon will play Wednesday against the Jazz, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports. Maledon has been spending time in the G League and hasn't seen NBA action since Nov. 7. However, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) out, Maledon has some opportunity to run point. In his nine appearances this season, the sophomore has averaged 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.2 minutes.
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Will not return

Williams will not return to Friday's game against the Wizards due to an ankle injury, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports. The severity of Williams' ankle injury is unknown at this time. He will have a couple days to recover, as the Pelicans do not play again until Monday's matchup with the Rockets.
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins making first NBA start Wednesday, Derrick Favors on bench

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins will start on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Wiggins will make his first career start in the NBA. He is averaging 13.8 minutes per game this season. Derrick Favors will be available off the bench as the Thunder go with a starting five of Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Wiggins, Darius Bazley, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
Tre Mann dropped a career-high 30 points in G League assignment

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Tre Mann on Tuesday became the 31st player in the NBA G League this season to score at least 30 points in a game. On assignment with OKC Blue, Mann finished with a career-high 30 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals during a 123-111 win over the Agua Caliente Clippers. He went 12-of-17 from the field, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, in 34 minutes of work.
Thunder's Derrick Favors: Ruled out Monday

Favors has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets due to a non-COVID illness. Favors was a late addition to Monday's injury report, and he'll be forced to miss at least one game. Mike Muscala and Isaiah Roby should see increased run against Houston.
