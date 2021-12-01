Thunder's Tre Mann: Enters starting five

Dort contributed 27 points (8-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-104 loss to the Jazz. Dort carried the Thunder offense Wednesday, turning in his best game in more than a week. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was out due to injury, and based on what we are hearing, he could miss at least another game or two. This should allow Dort to get his hands on the ball a bit more, and while his production could go up, his efficiency could take a nosedive. When all is said and done, Dort should be rostered in all standard formats, despite a couple of fantasy flaws.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO