Changes to greet skiers at Whitefish Mountain Resort

Whitefish Mountain Resort is planning to open in one week but right now the slopes are looking a little bare.

While the opening date will depend on how much snow we get this upcoming week, there are some additions already in place on the mountain — including a new chairlift.

There was some construction this summer as they relocated Chair 8 further up the mountain. So now you can lap runs in the Hellroaring Basin, while still having access back to the front side of the mountain.

"This will give us a few benefits. First of all, it's gonna allow us to open Hellroaring a little earlier in the season,” explained Whitefish Mountain Resort spokesman Chad Sokol. “That's because we won't have to wait for decent snow accumulations at a lower elevation where the base of the lift used to be. The other benefit is we think it's really going to improve overall mountain traffic flow."

The high influx of people usually comes with limited parking but another addition was made over the summer as the resort added new parking spaces.

"We added space for very roughly 180 more vehicles and our Aspen and Willow Tail parking lots. That number is subject to change a little bit based on how well we're able to plow, but we definitely needed to expand our parking,” Sokol said.

Also last year due to COVID-19 there was no single line. However, this year that is changing.

"Single Lines will be back this year. We're going to be encouraging folks to wear masks whenever they're in crowded settings,” Sokol said. “There will be some signage around the resorts to that effect."

And as for what to look forward to next ski season? The development of Chair 4 which will be the first high speed six pack chairlift on the mountain.

"Have not started installing the chair for yet but we've started moving dirt around the base of the existing Chair 4,” Sokol explained. “Instead of taking Chair 6 then Chair 1 or Chair 2up to the summit, folks will have a third option to reach those upper elevations of Big Mountain if they want to.

You can keep up to date with the latest information on when Whitefish Mountain Resort will open for the winter by clicking here .