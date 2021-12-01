ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Suspect in stolen vehicle tries to ram police cars

By Caitlin Sullivan
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 5 days ago
On Wednesday afternoon there was heavy police presence near the 1800 Block of Uintah after police confronted a suspect in a stolen vehicle.

Colorado Springs Police confirmed that the vehicle was stolen by running the license plate. The suspect had also parked the car in the wrong direction at the King Soopers in that location.

Officers then blocked the vehicle with three cars. Denham tried to escape by ramming into the officers' cars but was unable to breakthrough. Officers then held him at gunpoint and were eventually able to arrest him.

CSPD says that Denham is a known motor vehicle theft suspect currently on parole.

Police say that there was a passenger in the vehicle with Denham, and they ran off, and police have not been able to locate them.

