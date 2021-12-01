ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Toy drive for children of incarcerated parents

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ie4N3_0dBcU5AR00

An annual toy drive will be held to bring joy to children whose parent(s) are incarcerated.

The Annual Child Smile Project is part of the diocese's mission of generosity and to assist children who struggle with other special circumstances.

Those who would like to join the Diocese of Lafayette in bringing joy to children this Christmas can view an Amazon Wish List, here , for ideas on purchasing a gift.

The diocese asks for participants to deliver gifts by Friday, December 10 to the office of Justice & Peace at 1408 Carmel Drive in Lafayette or call 337-261-5545.

To view event on Facebook, click here .

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

USPS begins Pen Pal Project for students

The U.S. Postal Service has announced a education program for students to build friendship and understanding through writing pen pals. Working with WeAreTeachers, The USPS Pen Pal Project announced their free educational program for students in Grades 3–5, this 2021-2022 school year.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
KATC News

Soil collection ceremony honors lynching victim

"Move the Mindset" honored a Lafayette man who was lynched in 1906. Today, a soil sample was collected from the site where Antoine Domingue was lynched. That soil labeled with Domingue's name was place at the pavilion behind Carencro City Hall honoring lynching victims this morning.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carmel#Charity#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

LPD responds to Saints Streets robberies

There has been multiple robberies that have occurred around Saints Streets area within a short time frame that alerted Lafayette Police Officers. They say on Friday, December 3rd around 5 P.M. they learned that two males driving a vehicle approached victims who were walking in the area.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy