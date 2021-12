Foldables are the future, and the future is now. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are two of the best foldables that people can buy this year. The phones are priced on the higher ranges though, justifying the engineering that went into them. But if you were looking to cop the hottest flip phone this year in this Black Friday Sale season, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is down to its lowest price of $850 on Amazon, and you even get a Galaxy Buds 2 along with it.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO