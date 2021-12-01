ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

FedEx packages found in woods at second Alabama site

By Carina Branson
 6 days ago

JEMISON, Ala. (KSNW) — According to the Jemison Police Department, nearly 20 FedEx packages were found in the woods along a rural Alabama road about 75 miles from a ravine where hundreds of parcels were previously discovered.

A statement was released on Wednesday from the police in Jemison saying that it wasn’t clear how long the items have been on the side of the road or if there was any link to the previous discovery where Sheriff Mark Moon says a FedEx Ground driver dumped packages into a ravine repeatedly, at least six times.

USPS expects over 850 million packages this season

FedEx said in a statement that the person involved is no longer providing service for FedEx Ground and that the company is cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation.

“We are in the process of contacting officials with FedEx so that they can investigate this situation and contact their customers,” police said.

The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, has been identified and questioned, Moon said.

“This will not be an easy or fast case to close,” Moon said. “Again, I am asking for patience from our citizens as our investigators work through this case.”

Investigation underway after hundreds of packages found ‘thrown off ravine’

After the discovery, deputies guarded the site, and FedEx sent multiple drivers from across the South to take away the packages, according to the sheriff.

“The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority, and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care,″ FedEx said, adding that it would deliver recovered packages wherever possible and seek resolution for any damaged shipments.

FedEx directed customers with questions about their shipments to track them on the FedEx website .

