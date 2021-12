Commentary: When it rains, it pours. As North America struggles with disruptions in supply chains and clogged seaports of entry, heavy rains earlier this month has caused Canada to suspend rail service to the Port of Vancouver, the country’s major port of this type on its west coast. This rail suspension occurred while there were more than 60 container vessels lined up offshore to be unloaded. Major disruptions are being felt in the agricultural, coal, and mineral sectors, which are adding to the misery of delayed shipments and stretched supply chains.

