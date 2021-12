Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says they must stay grounded after their 2-0 win at Crystal Palace. John McGinn and Matt Targett scored in the win. Gerrard said: "We can't get carried away. It has been a positive couple of weeks. The players have been fantastic in their application. We had to dig in at times today but we managed to get over the line which is nice.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO