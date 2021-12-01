What is a pocket park? Evansville will get one soon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — ECHO Housing announced they’re partnering with the JD Sheth Foundation on a new project for residents of their Lucas Place II facility. The project is set to build a new pocket park for Evansville’s west-side.

ECHO defines a pocket park as a small park often built in unused urban spaces. The location chosen for the new park is an empty lot across the street from Lucas Place II, officials say. ECHO’s Lucas Place II provides permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless veterans.

This pocket park is said to give the residents a private greenspace to gather and socialize, promoting mental health and wellness through time outdoors.

This isn’t the first pocket park in the Tri-State. Kentucky has a noteworthy one in Henderson , which opened in 2018.

Officials tell us construction for the new park starts Wednesday.

