ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

‘Too Often, BIPOC Candidates Are Asked to Come with Capes on for Rescue Missions’: Museum Directors Reflect on an Evolving Profession

By Sarah Douglas
ARTnews
ARTnews
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNAzn_0dBcRs4U00

Perhaps the most pressing topic in the world of art and culture in the United States these days is the question of who will run the country’s museums. Between the financial constraints brought on by the pandemic and urgent matters of social justice, museums are in a tough spot: struggling to stay alive at the same time that they are thrust onto the front lines of current events. And so a panel discussion devoted to the subject at Art Basel Miami Beach on Wednesday—under the title “Re-inventing the Institution? New Museum Leaders”—drew a crowd while offering some hints as to what the future might hold.

The panel featured three leaders who are relatively new at their institutions: Isolde Brielmaier , who has been deputy director of the New Museum for three months; Johanna Burton , who has been director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles for 30 days; and Alison Gass , who has spent the past 18 months raising $2.5 million to start the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco, where she is director of an enterprise slated to open next fall.

The panelists and the moderator, longtime cultural advisor (and recent author of a book on museum directors) Andras Szanto, agreed that the question mark in the event’s title was doing a lot of work. “I’m glad it was posed as a question and not a statement,” Brielmaier said, “so we can all brainstorm together.” No one has all the answers at the moment; it’s more of a conversation that at some point might lead to next moves. Here are some key takeaways from the talk.

Johanna Burton: I think the crew [of museum directors] that is going to emerge in this next moment are directors of education or people who have been involved in education in experimental ways and I think that’s a shift … I believe education is one of the central tenets of what museums do.

Isolde Brielmaier: People have called me a bit of a polymath … I’ve worked in a range of different capacities [inside and outside of museums] … but always center artists in everything I do … It’s going to take polymaths—people with a broad range of experience—to tackle these jobs … It’s going to take some creativity to think about how we move forward.

Brielmaier: Audience is everything … It’s my job … to figure out how many points of entry we can create to artists work and the institution to allow for as many diverse people [as possible] to come through and engage and share their ideas and voices.

Brielmaier: I’m really interested in how to bring about a culture of care in museums, and I think it starts at home … You can work at a very high level and do so with joy … It starts with the staff and the teams. How, as a leader, can I partner with them to create a different workplace? … When you create a culture of care behind the scenes, it trickles out, and your visitors feel that.

Brielmaier: [We need to look at] other sectors [where] they are thinking about leadership in an innovative way and on a high level. How do we be collaborative, intentional and inclusive?

Alison Gass: This can be a moment of hopefulness [even though] it is a moment of crisis in the cultural sector.

Gass: I use the word nimble a lot. And the word responsiveness, and the idea of relevance. The space between art and life getting narrowed feels important.

Burton: Museums have been set up in such a way that the class-based, gender-based, race-based priorities that were invisible are now visible so there is a kind of corrective that has to happen … I’ve been asking my staff and board and audiences to think about what it looks like to have something that looks the same on the outside as it does on the inside. We’ve rendered the vessel transparent.

Gass: Museums have to be direct about [things] … The structure of the art world [has been such that for] careers in museums … there have been barriers to equitable access. You have to have privilege to even have the opportunity to go get a graduate degree in the arts, to be able to have these positions that pay so little … And to have access and comfort [once you are in them]. The disparities between those at the decision making table on the board and others … these are the basics.

Brielmaier: Artists [are now] saying: now you all [in museums] have to step up to the plate. We need seismic shifts, structural shifts, maybe even flat-out paradigm shifts. For a lot of people who have been working inside museums this is coming as a shock, and that may split along generational lines. For me, it’s people over projects, people over profits. You have to start with the people that make these museums what they are. That’s the team members, from the front house staff, security guards, curators … I’ve been interested in … doing a lot of one on ones … retreats with departments to whiteboard out: How do you see your role? Timelines? work flow? That’s about the culture in which each team member comes to work to do the work. If that culture of work is broken, and most of the time it is … I’m trying to collaboratively come up with collaborative solutions and ideas to make the workplace better so people can not only function but thrive.

Brielmaier: There was no way I was going to step into a leadership role unless I really understood that I was set up for success. Too often, specifically with BIPOC candidates, we are asked to come in with our capes on for these rescue missions but there is there is nothing there to ground us when we land, and usually the cape flies off. My wonderful boss [New Museum director] Lisa Phillips had so much patience with the interview process because I came back with the most minute questions. I wanted to be sure that I … was going to be able to fly.

Brielmaier: Retention is an issue. Some of it has to do with culture. The new [generation], the students I teach at NYU, will tell you that the whole “grind” thing [my generation does] is not [for them]. They will say: we want to work three days a week, we need a new computer … They are very up-front and clear about what they need to do their jobs … We need to move away from this mantra of, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” If you do what you’ve always done, you are going to get what you’ve always gotten.

Gass: Museums shouldn’t just be places where you have to stand at a quiet remove and be cerebral. Sometimes they are for that … [but they should also] be a place where you should be able to be free and feel joy. To yell to a friend or laugh if that’s what the spirit moves you to do. That is my hope. There is still this perception that [museums are] a serious, elitist experience. All of us have to do what we can to undo that … It has everything to do with taking education or engagement or public practice and put those things together and make sure everyone has access points.

Brielmaier: The key is to know your audiences—plural.

More from ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Naama Tsabar Wants Viewers to Challenge the Expected Museum Experience: ‘If You Push Your Own Boundaries You’re Rewarded’

Sound travels through mysterious channels in Naama Tsabar’s latest exhibition, “Perimeters,” on view at The Bass in Miami through April 16. For the show, the Israeli-born, New York–based artist will occupy the museum’s galleries with new, site-specific iterations of four bodies of work. Tsabar’s art occupies an intersection of sculpture, performance, and architecture that will transform the museum itself into a playable instrument. Taken together, Tsabar hopes the simultaneous singing and strumming, spread throughout several rooms from her multiple works, will create a symphony of sorts. The first work on view is her Melody of Certain Damage, comprised of scattered fragments of...
MIAMI, FL
ARTnews

More Than a ‘Holocaust Artist’: Miami Show Positions Maryan as an Unknown Giant of the Postwar Era

Back in 1972, the Guggenheim Museum invited a group of 10 artists to do an exhibition that had virtually no involvement from its curatorial team. Even if that show was “anticurator,” as one New York Times critic deemed it, the exhibition, titled “Ten Independents,” certainly wasn’t anti–art world altogether. The artists—many of whom were well-known to curators and collectors at the time, like Romare Bearden, H. C. Westermann, and Red Grooms—chose noted critic Dore Ashton to serve as their emissary, neatly summing up the show’s ethos in its catalogue in lieu of a curator. Unlike some of his colleagues, one artist in that mix, however, has languished in relative obscurity...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Dia Art Foundation Names Humberto Moro as Deputy Director of Program

The Dia Art Foundation has named Humberto Moro as its next deputy director of program, a new position to oversee all elements of programming for the organization based in New York and active in satellite locations including the Hudson Valley, New Mexico, Utah, and Germany. Moro has previously worked as deputy director and senior curator at Museo Tamayo in Mexico City and as an adjunct curator at the SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. He also recently completed a Center for Curatorial Leadership Fellowship that included a residency at Dia. In a statement, Dia director Jessica Morgan said, “As we look...
SAVANNAH, GA
ARTnews

Controversial Revitalization of Hirshhorn Museum’s Sculpture Garden Approved

A planned revitalization of the Hirshhorn Museum’s Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., has been approved, settling a two-year debate between preservationists and the art institution over controversial changes to its sunken sculpture garden. On Thursday, the federal National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) voted 6-0 in favor of the $60-million project designed by Japanese architect and photographer Hiroshi Sugimoto. The Hirshhorn tapped the artist in 2018 to reimagine its sculpture garden, and his proposal includes new open-air galleries, improved accessibility, and the expansion of a central reflecting pool. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2022 and finish in time for...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Basel Miami#Bipoc#Rescue Missions#Institution#New Museum Leaders#The New Museum
ARTnews

Met Museum Receives Landmark $125 M. from Longtime Trustee Oscar Tang

New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced its largest capital gift in its 151-year history: $125 million pledged by the museum’s long-time trustee Oscar Tang and his wife, Agnes Hsu-Tang. The funds will go towards a renovation project centered around the museum’s presentation of modern and contemporary art, to include 80,000 square-feet of galleries and public space to be named the Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Wing. The long-postponed “re-envisioning” of the Met’s modern and contemporary galleries, first proposed more than a decade ago, has been delayed due to a lack of funding. The project is currently estimated...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

San Antonio Museum of Art Names Emily Ballew Neff Director

The San Antonio Museum of Art has announced Emily Ballew Neff as its new director. Neff joins the museum following a six-year tenure as director of the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art in Tennessee. She will take the helm at SAMA on January 18. In a statement, Ballew Neff said, “Across the past 40 years, SAMA has grown from its grassroots beginnings into an institution recognized for its expansive encyclopedic collection, a history of scholarship and innovative presentations, and a deep commitment to its community. I am so looking forward to the opportunity to work with the Museum’s team and board...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ARTnews

Rijksmuseum Plans Largest Vermeer Exhibition Ever for 2023

It isn’t uncommon for museums around the world to stage an exhibition devoted to painter Johannes Vermeer, whose intimate scenes of the 17-century Dutch life have fascinated for centuries. It is rare, however, when many of his surviving paintings—around 35—will be reunited in the artist’s home country for a major exhibition. That’s what will happen in spring 2023 when the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam mounts one such show. Not only will this Vermeer exhibition be the first retrospective organized by the Rijksmuseum, it also will likely be the largest gathering of his works ever. In addition to the four works owned by...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Lockdowns Shutter European Blockbusters, John Waters Honors Departing Museum Director, and More: Morning Links for November 24, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT IS HAPPENING AGAIN. With some European countries once again going into lockdown to combat coronavirus outbreaks, museums are closing—and blockbuster shows are going off view. Vienna’s Kunsthistorisches Museum, for one, has had to shutter a big-ticket Titian survey as Austria is locking down until December 13. “We are going to lose millions of euros,” Sabine Haag, its director general, told Artnet News. Meanwhile, the German state of Saxony is locking down until December 12, putting a Vermeer exhibition at Dresden’s Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister on ice, the Art Newspaper reports. It quotes Marion Ackermann, the city’s museum’s chief, saying that the move is “very regrettable”...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Education
ARTnews

NFTs Will Get a Dedicated Physical Museum in Seattle Next Month

Since NFTs took the art world by storm earlier this year, it seemed like only a matter of time that someone might launch a museum for them. Now, that indeed has become the case. Founded by two tech executives, Jennifer Wong and Peter Hamilton, the Seattle NFT Museum (SNFTM) will open its doors on January 14 in the city’s trendy neighborhood of Belltown, with exhibitions of and programming related to NFT art, with a focus on Seattle-based artists. “We’ve been following this burgeoning community of NFT artists, curators, collectors, and it’s just exploding,” Hamilton said in an interview. “The community has...
SEATTLE, WA
ARTnews

Met, Studio Museum in Harlem Partner to Oversee Vast Archive of James Van Der Zee’s Photography

The Studio Museum in Harlem has long been the keeper of many hidden gems, including an archive devoted to James Van Der Zee, who shook up photography with his studio portraits of Black New Yorkers. Having held the archive for decades, the Studio Museum will now partner with another institution further downtown, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, to steward 20,000 prints and 30,000 negatives by the artist, as well as ephemera and photo equipment. As part of the landmark partnership which will likely change the way Van Der Zee’s work is seen and studied, the Met is now a co-owner of...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Frieze Names Christine Messineo Director of Its Two U.S. Art Fairs

The art world’s latest guessing game has been speculation on two important open positions: who will serve as the next U.S. directors for the country’s biggest art fairs, Art Basel and Frieze? Today one of those questions was answered: the organizers of Frieze’s art fairs have named Christine Messineo as the director of its two annual U.S. events, Frieze Los Angeles and Frieze New York. Messineo begins in her post on November 29, two months ahead of Frieze L.A., which will open in Beverly Hills in February. “We are looking forward to a robust and energetic Los Angeles fair,” said Messineo,...
VISUAL ART
Kodiak Daily Mirror

History museum staff reflects on season of thanks

As Thanksgiving wrapped up and the holiday season officially began, Kodiak History Museum’s staff took to social media, sharing stories of the importance behind the community’s continued support. The museum has remained closed to the public for most of the year, opening only briefly for short stints as COVID-19 cases...
MUSEUMS
ursinus.edu

Berman Museum Names New Executive Director

Lauren McCardel, formerly of Temple University’s Tyler School of Art and Architecture, will now oversee daily operations of Ursinus’s prestigious Berman Museum. Lauren McCardel, an accomplished arts professional who most recently led development and stewardship initiatives at Temple University’s Tyler School of Art and Architecture and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, has been appointed executive director of the Philip and Muriel Berman Museum of Art on the Ursinus College campus.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
ARTnews

Sound Artists Decline German Art Award: ‘Pitting Quality Against Diversity Is Pernicious’

Sound artists Mendi and Keith Obadike declined to accept an honorable mention this weekend ahead of a ceremony for the annual Giga-Hertz Award administered by the ZKM Center for Art and Media in Karlsruhe, Germany. On Saturday, Kieth Obadike published a statement on his Facebook account to announce that he and his partner declined to accept the honor in response to a ZKM representative’s comment that the organization “had to choose between ‘quality and diversity'” during a remote rehearsal for that award ceremony that was live-streamed. Obadike wrote, “Talk of pitting quality against diversity is pernicious and should not be...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Poland’s Top Contemporary Art Museum Rocked by Controversy Over Choice for New Director

In a move that has been roundly criticized by members of the Polish art community, the Zachęta National Gallery of Art in Warsaw announced that its new director would be Janusz Janowski, a painter and musician who has never before run an art museum. The appointment of Janowski, who is set to take the helm next year, has touched off a bitter controversy over the state’s role in the museum. He was chosen by Polish Prime Minister Piotr Gliński, who has previously faced accusations that his government was interfering in art museums in the country. Janowski is set to replace Hanna...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Phillips Academy’s Addison Gallery Names Allison Kemmerer Director

The Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, has named Allison Kemmerer as its director after she served a stint as interim director of the institution she first joined in 1992. Prior to moving into her directorship role, Kemmerer worked in the museum’s curatorial department, most recently as a curator of photography and contemporary art. In a statement, Phillips Academy head of school Raynard Kington said, “As we considered our search for the Addison’s next director, we quickly realized the best person for the job was with us all along. Throughout her tenure, Allison has demonstrated exceptional...
ANDOVER, MA
ARTnews

Photography Museum Fotografiska to Open Spaces in Berlin, Miami, and Shanghai

Fotografiska is in expansion mode, with plans to add three new spaces to its empire of photography museums by 2023. The private museum said on Friday that it plans to open locations in Berlin, Miami, and Shanghai over the next couple years. The Berlin and Shanghai museums are set to open in the third quarter of 2022, while the Miami one is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023. Of the three, the Berlin museum is expected to be the biggest, occupying 58,000 square feet. Herzog & de Meuron, the firm behind the newly opened M+ museum, has been...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Bob Dylan’s ‘Retrospectrum’ Surveys the Musician’s Visual Art in His Most Expansive Museum Show

Focusing on a seldom-seen side of one of the most indelible American artists of any kind, “Bob Dylan: Retrospectrum” will be the biggest and widest-eyed survey of Dylan’s visual artwork ever presented in the U.S. when it opens in Miami this week. After an earlier run two years ago at the Modern Art Museum (MAM) Shanghai, the exhibition at the Frost Art Museum at Florida International University will feature close to 200 paintings, drawings, and iron sculptures by a familiar figure better-known for the way he wields words. The show spans some 60 years of Dylan’s career and includes what an...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Brooklyn Museum Gets Record $50 M. from New York City, Britney Spears Lawyer Joins Peter Max Guardianship Fight, and More: Morning Links for November 23, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE FAIR GAME. Frieze has tapped Christine Messineo to head its fairs in the United States, Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews. Messineo is a veteran art dealer, having worked at Bortolami in New York and Hannah Hoffman Gallery in L.A. Last year, she became executive director of Plan Your Vote, which uses the arts to promote voting. Overseeing Frieze’s U.S. fairs, which run in L.A. in February and New York in May, Messineo takes the place of Rebecca Ann Siegel , who departed the firm this summer as director of Americas and content. Frieze also hosts an October annual fair in...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

ARTnews

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy