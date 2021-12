Princess Diana was not only fashion-forward, she was food-forward, too — especially when she separated from Prince Charles and began living on her own at Kensington Palace. "She'd gotten her life back on track and was eating healthy," royal chef Darren McGrady recalled in an exclusive interview with Mashed. Chef McGrady, who had spent 11 years working at Buckingham Palace, became personal chef to Diana, William, and Harry when the prince and princess ended their marriage. When he did, McGrady joined an intimate household. Reader's Digest claims that, at that time, Princess Diana lived with a limited staff, including McGrady, a dresser, and a housekeeper.

