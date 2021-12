BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — A skier died after colliding with a tree at Eldora Ski Area Tuesday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, they got a call from Eldora Ski Area about a crash involving a skier. Ski patrol had found a man on the ground among the trees along the intermediate-level Hotdog Alley ski run, according to the sheriff's office. He was unconscious and apparently had collided with a tree at some point earlier in the day.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 56 MINUTES AGO