Iron Maiden released their first album in six years, Senjutsu, in September, and they'll return to the road in North America in 2022 in support of it. They've announced the next North American leg of their ongoing "Legacy of the Beast World Tour," which runs through September and October. Trivium will join them for the September dates, and Within Temptation the October. "We’re really looking forward to our return to North America so we can bring The Legacy Of The Beast show to places we didn’t get to in 2019 and to other cities we’ve not played for many years," vocalist Bruce Dickinson says. "I’m really excited about the new additions and changes to the stage production and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got planned. The whole band has really enjoyed the Legacy Tour and now we just can’t wait get back out on the road to play live, have fun and see everyone again!"

6 DAYS AGO