Steven Gerrard knows Aston Villa have a lot more work to do but was delighted to watch his new team make it two wins from two since he took over following a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace.Matt Targett fired the visitors ahead after 15 minutes in south London from Ashley Young’s corner and John McGinn wrapped up the points with a wonderful curled effort in the 86th minute.Palace centre-back Marc Guehi pulled one back for the hosts in stoppage time, but it was Gerrard who triumphed over opposite number Patrick Vieira in the managerial battle between two of the Premier League’s finest midfielders.He...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO