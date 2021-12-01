ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden puts focus on infrastructure amid new virus concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday went to Minnesota to pitch his completed infrastructure deal and a giant social spending bill that he's still trying to get passed, but also found himself reassuring the nation he would fight the evolving COVID-19 threat without resorting to “shutdowns and...

Axios

Biden unveils corruption strategy

The Biden administration on Monday released the first-ever U.S. government strategy for countering corruption, kicking off a week of policy initiatives pegged to the inaugural "Summit for Democracy" on Dec. 9-10. Why it matters: Joe Biden is the first president to establish the fight against corruption as a core national...
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
740thefan.com

Biden Touts Infrastructure, Addresses New COVID Variant In Rosemount

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – President Joe Biden used a visit to Dakota County Technical College Tuesday to tout the bipartisan, one-point-two-trillion-dollar infrastructure law. The president also said the new COVID variant is “a cause of concern but not a cause to panic.” Biden told people in Rosemount, “on Thursday I’ll put forward a detailed strategy outlining how we’re gonna fight this COVID this winter, not with shutdowns and lockdowns, (but) with more widespread vaccination, boosters, testing and much more.” Biden says in the meantime, the best protection is being fully vaccinated and getting a booster.
Quad Cities Onlines

Biden: New variant cause for concern, 'not panic'

President Joe Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated including booster shots as he sought to quell concerns Monday over the new COVID-19 variant omicron. The president described the new variant as a cause for "concern, not a cause for panic." "Sooner or later we're going to see cases of this new variant here in the United States," Biden said. "We'll have to face this new threat just as we've faced those that have come before it." The new variant poses the latest test to Biden's efforts to contain the pandemic, mitigate its impacts on the economy and return a sense of normalcy to the U.S. during the holiday season. Biden spoke Monday about the urgency of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect against variants, especially as roughly 80 million Americans aged 5 and up haven't yet received any shots. But he did not announce any new virus-related restrictions, beyond last week's move to restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region, effective Monday.
Fox News

Jesse Watters highlights problems Biden 'is not doing a damn thing about'

Jesse Watters listed issues Americans face under Joe Biden's leadership Saturday on "Watters' World." JESSE WATTERS: The new COVID-19 variant omicron now spreading throughout the United States. I'm not worried about the new variant. I'm worried about how the government is going to overreact to the new variant. Biden's got a new plan. More masks. More testing. But on vax, the illegals can just pour across the southern border without testing, without quarantining. And then Joe packs them onto planes and busses and sends them to your neighborhood. Does that make sense to anybody?
