ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Durant 5-12 band concert Dec. 15

northscottpress.com
 6 days ago

The Durant Community School District 5-12 grade Christmas Band Concert will be held Wednesday, Dec....

www.northscottpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lovely County Citizen

Community Orchestra’s Christmas Concert set for Dec. 5

The Carroll County Community Orchestra Christmas Concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Bobcat Arena in Berryville. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available from participating musicians as well as at the door. This concert...
BERRYVILLE, AR
hngnews.com

Madison Brass Band to benefit Milton High School band with concert

The Madison Brass Band will play a concert at Milton High School on Friday, Dec. 10, to benefit the Milton High School Band, according to a recent Milton School District release. The Madison Brass Band will play at 7 p.m. at the Jon Platts Performing Arts Center at Milton High...
MADISON, WI
Franklin News Post

Steel Drum Bands to present holiday family concert

On Saturday, Dec. 11 from 3-5 p.m., the SML Parrot Pan and Toucan Pan Steel Drum Bands will present lively island renditions of many Christmas favorites, along with some other pieces that will have toes a-tapping. The concert will take place at the Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue building—a large indoor area where social distancing is easy—at 2130 Bluewater Drive, Moneta (adjacent to the Dollar Store, near Blackwater Café). There will be a holiday bake sale. First responder equipment will be on display. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to try playing the steel drums.
MONETA, VA
brctv13.com

Lehighton Band Annual Christmas Concert

Musicians of all ages and from all walks of life are practicing to make your Christmas merry. After last year's virtual holiday performance shot in their parking lot they are back in person. Some members of the Lehighton Band are teenagers while others have been playing for more than a...
LEHIGHTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Band#Community School#High School#Sixth Grade
Watertown Daily Times

Clayton Community Band plans Nov. 30 concert

CLAYTON — The Clayton Community Band, conducted by Richard Badour, will present its final concert of the 2021 season at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the Clayton Opera House, 405 Riverside Drive. Selections will feature two vocalists and many holiday favorites. The band would like to thank the community...
CLAYTON, NY
The Repository

Dances Dec. 5, 12

CANTON – Canton Country Music will host dances at Nazir Grotto, 1717 Sixth St. SW: Dec. 5 with music by Kenny Eddy Band and Dec. 12 with music by Last Call Band. Doors open at 1 p.m., and music is from 2 to 5 p.m. Food and 50-50 drawing available. Admission is $3 at the door.
CANTON, OH
The Post and Courier

Aiken Concert Band continues tradition with Christmas concert

The Aiken Concert Band will continue its annual holiday tradition with a family-oriented Christmas concert. The Christmas with the Aiken Concert Band concert will be at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $15. The concert...
AIKEN, SC
Fort Morgan Times

Platte Valley Festival Band will host their annual Christmas concert on Dec. 5

The Platte Valley Festival Band will perform their annual Christmas concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 in the Glen Miller Auditorium at the Fort Morgan High School. The concert is free and open to the public for all to come and enjoy a myriad of Christmas favorites and standards. Conductor Chuck Morgan noted that they are eager to get back to performing for the community following a year long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FORT MORGAN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
unl.edu

‘Welcome All Wonders’ holiday choral concert is Dec. 5

“Welcome All Wonders: A Family Yuletide Festival of Choirs” performances are 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Newman Center at 16th and Q streets. The concert is free and open to the public. Five traditional choirs from the Glenn Korff School of Music will combine to sing holiday...
LINCOLN, NE
mahometdaily.com

Madrigals to perform annual concert on Dec. 11 and 12

The Mahomet-Seymour High School Madrigal Singers will continue a tradition in the Community of Mahomet with the 39th annual Madrigal performances on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. The Mahomet-Seymour Madrigals, directed by Nicole Kuglich, and assisted by Brian Lonergan, is...
MAHOMET, IL
madriverunion.com

Classic concert band repertoire up on the hill

HSU – The Humboldt State University School of Dance, Music and Theatre presents the HSU Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Paul Cummings, on Friday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall on the HSU campus. They perform classic concert band repertoire in addition to arrangements and transcriptions...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Lincoln Journal Star

Cornhusker Marching Band Highlights Concert Wednesday

It’s showtime as the Cornhusker Marching Band Highlights Concert returns to the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Experience the sights and sounds of The Pride of All Nebraska as band members perform halftime shows from the 2021 season, their Pregame Spectacular and more.
MUSIC
Sheridan Press

Chamber Concert at Sheridan College Dec. 5

SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will present a Chamber Concert Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts. The program will feature performances by the SC Flute Choir, the SC Viol Consort and more. This event is free and open to the public.
SHERIDAN, WY
The Post and Courier

Joye in Aiken holiday concert set for Dec. 5

The Big Apple is coming to Aiken. Joye in Aiken will presents its first holiday concert, titled Joye to the World, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken. Featuring the 2021 edition of “Riley’s Red Hot Holidays,” the annual holiday show...
AIKEN, SC
recordargusnews.com

Buhl Community Band presents Christmas concert Wednesday

HERMITAGE — Elvis might just be in the building this December at the annual Buhl Community Band Christmas concert. The band’s concert is set for Wednesday at the Avalon Ballroom after a 2020 hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After it was able to hold a socially-distanced summer event at Buhl Park in July, the group decided to really have […]
HERMITAGE, PA
The Daily Telegram

Tecumseh Pops Orchestra, Community Chorus to present holiday concert Sunday, Dec. 5

TECUMSEH — The Tecumseh Pops Orchestra and Community Chorus will perform their annual holiday concert, Yuletide Carols, on Sunday, Dec. 5. The concert is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at the Tecumseh Center for the Arts, 400 N. Maumee in Tecumseh. Tickets are $12 for adults or $10 for seniors and youth and can be bought at the TCA box office, online at www.thetca.org or by phone at 517-423-6617.
TECUMSEH, MI
INFORUM

Kicks Band of FM set to swing with holiday concerts

The Kicks Band of Fargo Moorhead will swing into the season this week with two presentations of A Big Band Christmas. The group takes the stage at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, at The Historic Holmes Theatre, Detroit Lakes, Minn. Tickets range from $7.50 to $15. The group plays again at 7...
FARGO, ND
nwestiowa.com

Dordt Chorale concert slated for Dec. 5

SIOUX CENTER—The Dordt University Chorale will present “A Service of Lessons and Carols” at 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at B.J. Haan Auditorium in Sioux Center. Worship with the Chorale as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ through song. Lessons from Scripture will alternate with performed anthems and congregational...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
lakegazette.net

Monroe City Singers to present upcoming Christmas Concert Dec. 2 and 5

Monroe City Singers have been busy rehearsing for their upcoming concert, which will be open to the public. Each year, the Singers prepare a Christmas concert to present to the community and surrounding area. The event draws a full house, as they welcome in the holiday season with their talented vocals and instrumental talents.
MONROE CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy