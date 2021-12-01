Durant 5-12 band concert Dec. 15

On Saturday, Dec. 11 from 3-5 p.m., the SML Parrot Pan and Toucan Pan Steel Drum Bands will present lively island renditions of many Christmas favorites, along with some other pieces that will have toes a-tapping. The concert will take place at the Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue building—a large indoor area where social distancing is easy—at 2130 Bluewater Drive, Moneta (adjacent to the Dollar Store, near Blackwater Café). There will be a holiday bake sale. First responder equipment will be on display. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to try playing the steel drums.

