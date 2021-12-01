ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran blames Israel ‘lies’ as way to ruin nuclear-deal talks

Cleveland Jewish News
 5 days ago

Iran accused Israel on Wednesday of “trumpeting lies to poison” the nuclear talks going on in Vienna with world powers meant to reach a deal regarding Iran’s nuclear program. “Israeli regime...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

UAE Security Official Pays Rare Visit to Iran to Discuss Ties, Regional Issues

DUBAI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates' senior national security adviser met his Iranian counterpart and hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in a rare visit to Iran on Monday, a move aimed at overcoming their long-standing differences and increasing cooperation. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit took place days after Tehran...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

US warns it will not let Iran 'slow walk' nuclear talks

The United States warned Saturday it would not allow Iran to "slow walk" international negotiations over its nuclear program while at the same time ramping up its atomic activities -- but stopped short of slamming the door on talks. The warning came a day after Washington hit out at Iran, saying talks with world powers had stalled because Tehran "does not seem to be serious." "Iran did not show the posture of a country that is seriously thinking of a rapid return" to the 2015 accord aimed at putting curbs on its nuclear program, said a senior US administration official, speaking after returning from the Austrian capital where talks resumed last week. "We can't accept a situation in which Iran accelerates its nuclear program and slow walks its nuclear diplomacy," said the official -- echoing a recent warning by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and also reflecting concerns voiced by some of the Europeans taking part in the talks.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

India hosts Vladimir Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to balance its ties with the United States. The agenda for the annual summit includes political and defense issues, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said. The two countries are expected to sign several agreements, particularly in trade and defense.India and Russia have a long history of close ties. But recently, India has drawn closer to the United States, which it considers critical to countering China. India and China have had a months-long military standoff along...
WORLD
Fox News

Explosion heard near Iranian nuclear site Natanz

TEHRAN, Iran — An explosion shook the area near Iran’s main nuclear-enrichment plant late on Saturday, prompting conflicting explanations from Iranian officials as Tehran engages in talks with world powers over its nuclear program. The blast was heard in the area of Badroud, around 12 miles from the Natanz nuclear...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Top UAE adviser makes rare trip to Iran amid nuclear talks

The national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates met Monday with his Iranian counterpart and the country's hard-line president in Tehran a major visit for the Gulf Arab federation that has long viewed the Islamic Republic as its main regional threat. The visit by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan comes as the Emirates and Saudi Arabia are both negotiating with Iran amid efforts in Vienna to save Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The UAE home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, reached a diplomatic recognition deal last year with Israel, increasing tensions with Tehran....
MIDDLE EAST
UPI News

Iran fires missile near uranium facility in Natanz after nuclear talks in Vienna

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Iran fired a missile over the town of Natanz on Saturday amid ongoing international negotiations in Vienna about its nuclear program. Gen. Shahin Taqikhani, a spokesperson for the Iranian Army, told Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting -- the nation's state media service -- that the missile was fired to test the rapid response of defense systems over Natanz.
MILITARY
Rolling Stone

Biden and Putin to Speak as U.S. Intelligence Finds Russia Plotting Ukraine Invasion

Amid news that U.S. intelligence believes the Kremlin is plotting a possible invasion of Ukraine that could take place early next year, President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to speak on Tuesday. According to The Associated Press, the Kremlin broke the news of the call to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti. The last time the two presidents spoke was this past July. The Washington Post first reported late Friday that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has plans for a multi-front Ukraine offensive that could involve as many as 175,000 troops. An anonymous administration official told the paper, “The...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Iran Abandoned Any Compromises in Latest Nuclear Talks - U.S

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iran abandoned any compromises it had made in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, pocketed those made by others, and demanded more during indirect U.S.-Iran talks this week, a senior U.S. State Department official said. Tehran's stance during the first such talks in...
MIDDLE EAST
hngn.com

Israel Allegedly Recruits Top Iran Scientists To Blow Up Key Nuclear Facility

It has been revealed that agents from Israel's espionage organization Mossad persuaded Iranian scientists to damage the nuclear plant where they worked by carrying explosives disguised as food boxes. The plant's own internal power system, which powered centrifuges for enriching uranium and was shielded underground by 20 feet of reinforced...
INDUSTRY
hngn.com

China and Russia Potential Alliance With Iran Could Form Triumvirate; West Needs Tehran To Heel or Face Jeopardy

Western nations are worried that Iran could be allied to China and Russia and ignore them on the nuclear table if Tehran pulls away, it is a problem for NATO and the US. If such a triumvirate is formed with the Middle East, Far-Eastern Asia, and Eastern Europe, which Iran, China, and Russia do form a power bloc, it would be a worst-case scenario to play out. Tehran is another nuclear power in the making and has significant armed forces.
POLITICS
WHNT News 19

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022.
POLITICS
Fox News

Time to end diplomacy with Iran and admit Trump was right

There is only one course of action after the disastrous resumption of nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna this week and the sharp increase in Iran’s belligerence: end the talks and resume the Trump administration’s policy of harsh sanctions and isolating Iran. On Monday, world powers met in Vienna for...
POTUS
AFP

Iran nuclear talks set for pause amid European 'concern'

Negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal are to be suspended Friday, Iranian media said, as European diplomats expressed "disappointment and concern" at the latest proposals from Iran. The semi-official ISNA news agency said the talks would "most likely" resume on Monday but French President Emmanuel Macron warned there could be a longer break in the talks, which resumed only on November 29 after a five-month break. Iran said it has submitted two draft proposals for the nuclear agreement, which has been in tatters since the US withdrew in 2018. "After the handing over of the text of the Iranian proposal to the P4+1 group (Britain, China, France and Russia plus Germany) and the European Union, a meeting of the joint committee of the nuclear deal will be held on Friday," said Iran's official news agency IRNA.
MIDDLE EAST
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US, European allies sound a pessimistic note as Iran nuclear talks break in Vienna

US and European officials sounded a pessimistic note Friday as the latest round of talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal concluded, saying that Tehran's maximalist demands and push to unwind previously agreed upon points are leaving them disappointed and concerned. "Iran right now does not seem to be serious...
WORLD
Cleveland Jewish News

Report: Iran accelerated its deployment of advanced centrifuges

Iran has accelerated its deployment of advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges in the past two years, a new report by the authoritative Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security warned on Thursday. The report, co-written by the institute’s founder, former U.N. weapons inspector David Albright, noted that the acceleration occurred in...
SCIENCE

