Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff wanted an appropriate menorah. They turned to the ‘Mensch of Maiden Hills.’

By Ron Kampeas
Cleveland Jewish News
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration is all about getting folks to work together to climb out of a COVID-stricken economy. That might explain why the first menorah lit by a Jewish spouse to a vice president came from the home of a businessman revered for paying employees for months while...

