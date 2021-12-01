ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troopers: Driver killed after pickup truck hits ditch, pole in York County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 6 days ago
South Carolina Highway Patrol (WSOC)

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A driver taken to the hospital has died following a crash that happened Tuesday in York County, troopers said.

A 1994 Chevy pickup was heading west on S.C. Highway 49 near California Road, which is about 2 miles west of York, around midnight when the driver ran off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and a utility pole and then flipped.

[ALSO READ: $4.6M manufacturing facility to bring 90 new jobs to York County]

The name of the driver, who was wearing a seat belt, has not been released.

No one else was involved in the wreck, troopers said.

(Watch the video below: Feds, state, local authorities investigate arson at York County church)

