Troopers: Driver killed after pickup truck hits ditch, pole in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A driver taken to the hospital has died following a crash that happened Tuesday in York County, troopers said.
A 1994 Chevy pickup was heading west on S.C. Highway 49 near California Road, which is about 2 miles west of York, around midnight when the driver ran off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and a utility pole and then flipped.
[ALSO READ: $4.6M manufacturing facility to bring 90 new jobs to York County]
The name of the driver, who was wearing a seat belt, has not been released.
No one else was involved in the wreck, troopers said.
(Watch the video below: Feds, state, local authorities investigate arson at York County church)
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0