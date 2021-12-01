ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Macao’s Casino Industry Is Struggling

By James Palmer
Foreign Policy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Foreign Policy’s China Brief. The highlights this week: The arrest of...

foreignpolicy.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Beijing ‘hunts’ Taiwan citizens overseas, gets hundreds sent to China: report

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China makes a point of ‘hunting’ citizens of democratic Taiwan held on criminal charges around the world and insisting they be extradited to the People’s Republic of China, which has never controlled Taiwan, a rights group said on Monday.
CHINA
The Independent

Taiwan, Slovakia hold talks as island firms ties with Europe

Senior officials from the Slovak Republic are in Taiwan for talks on deepening ties with the island in the highest-level visit by the EU-member country since it opened a representative office in Taiwan in 2003. The visit by the delegation, which began Sunday, follows a mission last month by members of the European Parliament to the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China It comes amid growing support for the island democracy, which China says is part of its territory and could be annexed by force if necessary. “The fact that we are here today despite the...
ECONOMY
Foreign Policy

Beijing’s Strategic Blueprint Is Changing as Tensions Grow

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has constructed a strategy that is predicated on both passively absorbing and actively acquiring technology from abroad. Although the tech outflow from the United States to China has undercut U.S. national security, stymying it is easier said than done—and Beijing’s playbook is evolving in response to heightening tensions between the two countries.
FOREIGN POLICY
cdcgamingreports.com

Casino stocks hit by news of new COVID variant; observers take wait-and-see approach on industry that’s proven to be resilient

The Dow posted its worst drop of 2021 with casino stocks taking a hit Friday as investors feared a new COVID strain will hamper travel, gaming, and the broader economy. But those who monitor gaming are less concerned about any fallout in the U.S., believing it would take much more dire news to have an impact on an industry that’s been resilient with strong revenues during the pandemic. Instead, they said it’s best to take a wait-and-see approach to the impact.
GAMBLING
KEYT

Macao detains Suncity boss on China gambling charge

BEIJING (AP) — Macao police have detained the head of Macao’s biggest casino junket organizer and others after Chinese authorities issued an arrest warrant for them over accusations that they ran an illegal cross-border gambling syndicate. The arrests in the gambling enclave came after prosecutors in Wenzhou in the eastern province of Zhejiang on Friday accused Suncity Group CEO Alvin Chau and another person of setting up casinos across China. Casinos and most forms of gambling are illegal in mainland China, and semi-autonomous Macao is the only Chinese city allowed to operate a casino. Mainland visitors are able to travel to Macao to gamble but are required to obtain a visa. Suncity has denied allegations it’s targeting mainland Chinese with online gambling.
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

Macao casino shares tumble after police arrest Suncity founder

Hong Kong — Macao casino stocks slid on Monday, rattled by the arrests of 11 people over alleged links to cross-border gambling and money laundering, with the founder of the gaming hub's biggest junket operator among those detained. Shares in MGM China (MCHVF) plunged 10%, while Wynn Macau (WYNMF) lost...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

China threatens 'countermeasures' if US boycotts Olympics

China said Monday it will take "countermeasures" if the United States called for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, hours after unconfirmed reports that the Biden administration could announce such a move this week. CNN and NBC cited unnamed sources Sunday as saying the diplomatic boycott -- meaning no US government officials would attend the Games, but athletes would still compete -- could be revealed this week, after President Joe Biden said in November it was something he was "considering." Biden is under pressure at home to speak out on China's human rights abuses, especially in Xinjiang where the US government says repression of the Uyghur ethnic group qualifies as genocide. In response to reports Beijing said such a move would be "pure grandstanding".
SPORTS
The Independent

Peng Shuai: ITF won’t ‘punish a billion people’ by suspending Chinese events

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) don’t plan to suspend events in China despite ongoing concern for player Peng Shuai. The former doubles world number one made a sexual assault accusation against former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli then disappeared from public view last month, prompting the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) to suspend its lucrative tournaments in China.
TENNIS
worldpropertyjournal.com

Biden Administration Looking to Double Lumber Tariffs Charged to U.S. Home Builders

It's a Gut Punch to American Home Buyers and Home Builders, says NAHB. The National Association of Home Builders chairman Chuck Fowke issued the following statement after the U.S. Commerce moved forward last week with an administrative review to double the tariffs on Canadian lumber shipments into the U.S. from 9 percent to 17.9 percent:
BUSINESS
The Independent

Chinese rover spots strange ‘mystery house’ on the dark side of the Moon

China’s Yuta 2 rover has spotted a “mystery house” on the far side of the Moon.The strange cube was spotted on the horizon around 80 metres from the rover’s location in the Von Kármán crater in November, next to an impact crater.Yuta 2 will spend the next two to three months moving across the crater to get a closer look at the object which is more likely to be a large boulder than anything else; “mystery house” (shenmi xiaowu in Chinese) is a placeholder name referenced by Our Space, a Chinese science outreach channel affiliated with the China...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Japan's military, among world's strongest, looks to build

Dozens of tanks and hundreds of soldiers fired explosives and machine guns in drills Monday on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido a main stronghold for a nation that is perhaps the world's least-known military powerhouse. Just across the sea from rival Russia Japan opened up its humbly named Self Defense Force's firing exercises to the media in a display of public firepower that coincides with a recent escalation of Chinese and Russian military moves around Japanese territory. The drills, which foreign journalists rarely have a chance to witness, will continue for nine days and include about 1,300...
WORLD
WCBD Count on 2

US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki says U.S. athletes will continue to compete and will “have our […]
SPORTS

