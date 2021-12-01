ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

15-year-old accused in killing of 2 men in east Colorado Springs

By Andrew McMillan
 5 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say a 15-year-old suspect who was already in custody on unrelated charges is now accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of two men in early November.

The teenage suspect hasn't been identified, but police say he's facing two counts of murder for the shooting deaths of 54-year-old Leroy Law and 20-year-old Darius Cheatom on Nov. 2. Both men were found dead inside a vehicle that was parked in a lot near the 4400 block of Fountain Springs Grove.

Colorado Springs Police said the suspect was served an arrest warrant while being held on charges at the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center.

The suspect's name and mugshot haven't been released at this time.

A motive in the shooting hasn't been released, and police say the investigation is still active.

Colorado Springs, CO
