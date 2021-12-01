ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Snoop Dogg’s ‘Decentral Eyes Dogg’ NFT Attracts $771K Bid Ahead Of Auction

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
Snoop Dogg continues his dive into the NFT world with “Decentral Eyes Dogg,” a collaborative project with artist Coldie. Accompanied by an original soundtrack, the animated collage of several portraits from different periods in Snoop’s life and career is the final release of Coldie’s Decentral Eyes Portrait Series. The rap legend shared the news with his followers on social media this past Thursday (Nov. 25).

“I am excited to announce DECENTRAL EYES DOGG,” Snoop wrote. “A collaborative 1 of 1 that @Coldie conceptualized and created in collaboration with me! This piece will evolve over time! Make Art n Make Change. The work will be auctioned on @SuperRare and at Art Basel.”

The auction, which ends on Friday (Dec. 3), is currently in full swing. As of press time, the highest bid is at 169 Ethereum (an estimated $771,000). Snoop spoke about his collaboration with Coldie and involvement with “Decentral Eyes Dogg” with FAD Magazine .

“Coldie is a thought leader, and I am a big fan of what he is creating so when he told me about his concept for this portrait I was immediately on board,” he shared. “In fact, I had to get in the lab and give it that personal touch. You don’t just see it, you feel it and you hear it. You digg. I want this piece to stand out as a representation of my vision in the metaverse. It’s Decentralized, Decentral eyes.”

The Doggfather, who debuted his “A Journey With the Dogg” NFT collection earlier this year, is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the cryptocurrency , with plans for future NFT drops in the near future.

