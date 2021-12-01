Gary Fencik: Silence from 'invisible' Ryan Pace, George McCaskey hurts Bears organization

(670 The Score) Former Bears safety Gary Fencik, a member of the Super Bowl champion team in 1985, believes the organization is hurt by the reluctance of chairman George McCaskey and general manager Ryan Pace to speak publicly, viewing it as a failure to lead.

Fencik made the comments Wednesday, about a week after the Bears stayed publicly silent following an erroneous report that coach Matt Nagy had been informed he would be fired after Chicago’s game at Detroit last Thursday.

McCaskey waited about 24 hours to even address the report with the team. He did so privately but hasn’t spoken in a press conference setting since last January, when he announced the Bears would retain Pace for a seventh season and Nagy for a fourth season. Pace hasn’t addressed reporters in a group setting since the regular season started, only making appearances on the team-affiliated pregame show on WBBM Newsradio.

“They don’t have people who should be speaking to the press and clarifying and giving a vision of what they’re going to do,” Fencik said.

“Instead of having Pace or (McCaskey) immediately step up and say, ‘This is not the correct information,’ people kind of came to their own decisions and own judgments.”

Fencik noted that’s a big distraction for a team.

“You have the owner of the team in George and, I think more importantly, the GM of the team who become invisible,” Fencik said. “That’s very challenging in today’s world.”

Listen to Fencik's full interview below, as he also shared how he believes the Bears could benefit from being restructured.